Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Heads to bench Monday
Bautista is out of Monday's lineup against Baltimore, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
In the midst of a disappointing season, Bautista has had some success at the plate recently. Since the start of September, he's hit .313/.389/.594 and slugged two home runs over 32 at-bats. He'll head to the bench Monday as Teoscar Hernandez gets the nod in right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Launches 22nd homer of campaign Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Closing in on third-base eligibility•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...