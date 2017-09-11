Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Heads to bench Monday

Bautista is out of Monday's lineup against Baltimore, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In the midst of a disappointing season, Bautista has had some success at the plate recently. Since the start of September, he's hit .313/.389/.594 and slugged two home runs over 32 at-bats. He'll head to the bench Monday as Teoscar Hernandez gets the nod in right field.