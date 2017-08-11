Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers and steals base in win
Bautista went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Thursday's win over the Yankees.
The veteran is locked into a mini heater with three homers, six RBI, six runs and a .950 OPS during an active six-game hitting streak. Bautista's consistent playing time has helped him provide serviceable fantasy numbers for the majority of fantasy settings, but his .216/.321/.395 slash line is a real eye sore.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Hits two-run homer in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Lands on revocable trade waivers•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Playing under market pressure•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Receives rare day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Crushes 15th homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Collects three hits in win over Yanks•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...