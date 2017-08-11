Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers and steals base in win

Bautista went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The veteran is locked into a mini heater with three homers, six RBI, six runs and a .950 OPS during an active six-game hitting streak. Bautista's consistent playing time has helped him provide serviceable fantasy numbers for the majority of fantasy settings, but his .216/.321/.395 slash line is a real eye sore.