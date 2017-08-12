Play

Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers in third consecutive game Friday

Bautista went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Pirates.

Bautista crushed his 20th homer of the campaign to bring the Jays within two runs of the Pirates in a game they'd go on to lose. Although he's been a huge disappointment this year, he's left the yard in four of his last five games, and fantasy owners may want to keep riding him while he's hot.

