Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers in third consecutive game Friday
Bautista went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Pirates.
Bautista crushed his 20th homer of the campaign to bring the Jays within two runs of the Pirates in a game they'd go on to lose. Although he's been a huge disappointment this year, he's left the yard in four of his last five games, and fantasy owners may want to keep riding him while he's hot.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers and steals base in win•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Hits two-run homer in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Lands on revocable trade waivers•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Playing under market pressure•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Receives rare day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Crushes 15th homer Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...