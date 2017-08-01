Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Playing under market pressure

Bautista has a mutual option on his deal for 2018 but is expected to become a free agent at the end of the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

After receiving a one-year, $18 million contract from the Jays in January, Bautista has failed to make that deal worth it for the team. Across the board, his .215/.324/.385 slash line is the worst it's been since moving to Toronto in 2008. With free agency looming once again, owners can only hope the market motivates the slugger to finish strong.