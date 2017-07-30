Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Receives rare day off Sunday
Bautista is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bautista will hit the bench for the first time since April 27, with his absence that day coming in the second half of a doubleheader. The veteran outfielder could probably benefit from a day in the dugout, as he's struggled to a 9-for-65 (.138 average) mark at the plate since the All-Star break. Ezequiel Carrera will replace Bautista both in the field and at the top of the order.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Crushes 15th homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Collects three hits in win over Yanks•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers, drives in four Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Three hits Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Named new leadoff hitter•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers against Rangers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...