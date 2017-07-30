Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Receives rare day off Sunday

Bautista is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bautista will hit the bench for the first time since April 27, with his absence that day coming in the second half of a doubleheader. The veteran outfielder could probably benefit from a day in the dugout, as he's struggled to a 9-for-65 (.138 average) mark at the plate since the All-Star break. Ezequiel Carrera will replace Bautista both in the field and at the top of the order.