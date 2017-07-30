Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Receives rare day off Sunday

Bautista is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bautista will hit the bench for the first time since April 27, with his absence that day coming in the second half of a doubleheader. The veteran outfielder could probably benefit from a day in the dugout, as he's struggled to a 9-for-65 (.138 average) mark at the plate since the All-Star break. Ezequiel Carrera will replace Bautista both in the field and at the top of the order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast