Play

Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Returns to lineup Friday

Bautista is back in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday against the Cubs, leading off and playing right field, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran had started the first 15 games of August before taking a breather Thursday. Bautista returns to action against the Cubs' Jake Arrieta to try building on his four-homer month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast