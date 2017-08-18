Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Returns to lineup Friday
Bautista is back in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday against the Cubs, leading off and playing right field, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran had started the first 15 games of August before taking a breather Thursday. Bautista returns to action against the Cubs' Jake Arrieta to try building on his four-homer month.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Day off Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers in third consecutive game Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers and steals base in win•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Hits two-run homer in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Lands on revocable trade waivers•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Playing under market pressure•
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...