Play

Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Tossed from Monday's game

Bautista was ejected from Monday's game in Boston after arguing a called third strike during the eighth inning.

Bautista finished the night 1-for-4 with two punch outs, dropping his average to .204. Ezequiel Carrera took over in right field following the ejection.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast