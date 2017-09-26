Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Tossed from Monday's game
Bautista was ejected from Monday's game in Boston after arguing a called third strike during the eighth inning.
Bautista finished the night 1-for-4 with two punch outs, dropping his average to .204. Ezequiel Carrera took over in right field following the ejection.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Launches 22nd homer of campaign Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Closing in on third-base eligibility•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...