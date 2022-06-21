Berrios (5-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, yielding six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over four innings.

Berrios was in constant trouble throughout the outing, as he allowed multiple baserunners and at least one run in each of his four frames. Three of the hits against him left the yard, and he managed only two swinging strikes among his 72 pitches. Berrios had been pitching well coming into the contest, recording three straight quality starts and striking out 26 batters over 22 innings during that stretch. Monday's blowup pushed the right-hander's ERA up to 5.11 on the campaign, third-worst among qualified big-league starters.