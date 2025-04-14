Berrios did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning win against the Orioles, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

Berrios allowed a run in each of the first four innings, including a pair of solo home runs. He generated 12 swinging strikes on 86 pitches but also yielded eight hard-hit balls, six of which resulted in hits. The veteran right-hander owns a 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Mariners next weekend.