Berrios allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings Tuesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Berrios looked sharp after a rough season debut. He struck out four of the first six hitters he faced and completed five scoreless innings. Keibert Ruiz tightened the gap with a two-run single and Berrios was pulled at 95 pitches after walking the next hitter. Berrios will aim to pick up his 100th career win in what's looking like a road matchup against the Red Sox next week.