Berrios (6-4) picked up the win Friday against the Rays, allowing two runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out three while walking two.

Berrios had allowed 14 runs in 6.2 innings across his previous two starts, so Friday's performance counts as a very encouraging one despite his low strikeout total. He was far from dominant, as he didn't record a single clean inning, but he worked out of enough jams to get the job done. He'll look to take another bite out of his 5.72 ERA in Oakland on Wednesday.