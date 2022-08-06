Berrios allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Berrios gave up two home runs, though he initially stayed in the game after Nick Gordon's three-run blast in the fourth inning. The right-hander put two more runners on base before exiting. This is the sixth time Berrios has failed to complete five innings in a start, and it was his worst outing since he yielded eight runs to the Brewers on June 26. Through 118 innings overall, the 28-year-old has a mediocre 5.19 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 107:29 K:BB. He'll look to put this bad outing behind him in a projected road start in Baltimore next week.