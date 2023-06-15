Berrios (7-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and one walk over 7.2 scoreless innings against Baltimore. He struck out five.

Berrios had a no-hitter going through six innings before surrendering a leadoff single to Adley Rutschman to start the seventh. He would allow just two more hits over his 7.2 innings of work to notch his seventh win of the season. The right-hander has won each of his last four decisions (spanning over six starts) while allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his last five. Berrios has also lowered his ERA each month since the start of the season and now sports a 1.37 ERA in three June appearances.