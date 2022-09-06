Berrios (10-5) picked up the win in the second game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Orioles, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, but Berrios got plenty of run support in an eventual 8-4 victory as he put together his third quality starts in his last four outings. He seems to have put his struggles from earlier in the year behind him for the most part, and just in time for the Blue Jays' playoff push -- Berrios has posted a 3.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 24.1 innings over that four-start stretch.