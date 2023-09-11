Berrios (10-10 got the win Sunday over the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

Berrios kept the Royals off the board through five frames but surrendered two extra base hits and a walk in the sixth which led to two runs. He had given up six home runs across his last three starts but was able to keep the ball in the park Sunday and picked up his first win since Aug. 5 while reaching seven innings for the first time since July 6. The 29-year-old has had an up and down season, but still sits at a respectable 3.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 160:49 K:BB in 171 innings and lines up for a start against the Red Sox his next time out.