Berrios will start Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series on Wednesday against the Twins, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
The Blue Jays confirmed earlier in the day that Kevin Gausman will take the ball for Game 1, and it'll be Berrios who gets a shot in the second game of the series. The right-hander gave up four runs in each of his last two starts of the regular season, so he'll look for a better result in Wednesday's outing.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Strikes out 10 in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Falls to Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Fans eight over seven scoreless•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Comes away with win Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Goes six innings in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Hit hard in loss•