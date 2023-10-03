Berrios will start Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series on Wednesday against the Twins, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

The Blue Jays confirmed earlier in the day that Kevin Gausman will take the ball for Game 1, and it'll be Berrios who gets a shot in the second game of the series. The right-hander gave up four runs in each of his last two starts of the regular season, so he'll look for a better result in Wednesday's outing.