Berrios (2-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing four hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Mariners. He struck out six.

Berrios was dominant Monday for his third quality start of the season, yielding no extra-base hits as part of his first scoreless outing of 2024. He got into a little trouble in the fifth inning, allowing back-to-back singles, but consecutively retired Josh Rojas and J.P. Crawford to get out of the jam. Of pitchers with three starts this season, Berrios ranks first in ERA at 1.45. His next appearance is set to come Sunday against the Rockies.