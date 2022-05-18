Berrios (3-2) got the win Tuesday after pitching seven scoreless innings, giving up six hits and two walks while striking out four versus the Mariners.

Berrios was very effective Tuesday, allowing only one baserunner to reach third in the outing. After two consecutive clunkers where he combined to surrender 11 runs in 10 innings, the right-hander registered his third quality start of the year while also picking up victory number three. Berrios was still unable to strike out many batters and is now at a 6.15 K/9 on the year, which represents a career-low. His season-long stats stand at a 4.83 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 41 innings in eight starts.