Berrios (3-2) got the win Tuesday after pitching seven scoreless innings, giving up six hits and two walks while striking out four versus the Mariners.
Berrios was very effective Tuesday, allowing only one baserunner to reach third in the outing. After two consecutive clunkers where he combined to surrender 11 runs in 10 innings, the right-hander registered his third quality start of the year while also picking up victory number three. Berrios was still unable to strike out many batters and is now at a 6.15 K/9 on the year, which represents a career-low. His season-long stats stand at a 4.83 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 41 innings in eight starts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Surrenders five runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Roughed up in Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Snags second win•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Fades late in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Nabs first win in quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Tosses five strong innings•