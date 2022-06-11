Berrios (5-2) earned an eight-inning win against the Tigers on Friday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five and walking one.

Berrios picked up a dominant win against a floundering Tigers offense on Friday, his second win in a row. The eight-inning performance lowered his ERA to 4.73, the lowest it has been since April 30. The righty has had a disappointing season to this point, but perhaps his last two games signal that he is turning things around.