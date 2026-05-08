Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that an MRI on Berrios' right elbow showed inflammation and "small changes to that initial injury with the elbow," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Berrios had previously been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his elbow. He will visit Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday for an additional exam before the next steps are determined. Berrios had been closing in on a return before his recent setback, but his status now is very much up in the air.