Berrios (12-7) picked up the win in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't exactly sharp, tossing 58 of 91 pitches for strikes, but Berrios did what he needed to do to end the regular season with a win. The quality start was his 17th of the year, and he'll take a bit of momentum into the playoffs after an erratic campaign that left him with a 5.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 149:45 K:BB through 172 innings.