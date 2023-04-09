Berrios (0-2) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over four innings.

Berrios cruised through two scoreless innings and was handed a four-run lead heading into the bottom of the third, but that's when things began to fall apart for him. The right-hander gave up three runs between the third and fourth frames and allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base in the fifth -- one on his own error. When Mike Trout slammed a three-run homer off reliever Adam Cimber one batter after his departure, Berrios became responsible for the loss. It's been a tough start to the season for Berrios, as he's allowed 12 earned runs through his first 9.2 innings.