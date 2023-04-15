Berrios was limited to 77 pitches Friday against the Rays after taking an 111.8 mph Yandy Diaz comebacker off the inside of his left knee, but he is expected to make his next start, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Despite the early exit, this was still easily Berrios' best start of the year, as he gave up one earned run on four hits and zero walks while striking out six in five innings en route to his first win of the season. There's always a chance the knee feels worse in the coming days, but it's encouraging that manager John Schneider gave Berrios a vote of confidence right after the game. Assuming he stays on turn, Berrios would face the Astros in Houston next week.