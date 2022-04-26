Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven-plus innings. He struck out four.

The former Twin delivered his second straight quality start on 89 pitches (60 strikes), but Berrios nearly came away with his second win of the year as well -- he blanked Boston for seven innings before giving up back-to-back singles to begin the eighth, then had to watch Adam Cimber let both inherited runners come around to score, tying the game at 2-2. Berrios' ratios haven't quite dug their way out of the hole he created Opening Day, but over his last three outings he has a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 18 innings.