Berrios (9-9) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on nine hits over six innings against Baltimore. He struck out four.

Berrios delivered three perfect innings before running into trouble his second time through the order, ultimately allowing five runs on nine hits over his final three frames. After pitching to a 1.84 ERA across five starts in July, Berrios has surrendered 12 runs through his first four starts (20.2 innings) in August. Overall, the 29-year-old Berrios sports a respectable 3.55 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 144:44 K:BB in 26 starts (152 innings) this season. He's currently in line for a favorable home matchup with the Nationals in his next outing.