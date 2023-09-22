Berrios (11-11) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out six.

Most of the damage against Berrios came in the first inning on Jake Bauers' three-run homer. While Berrios would settle down and hold the Yankees off the board until the sixth, he'd still ultimately wind up with his first loss in his last four outings. The 29-year-old Berrios had been pitching well coming into Thursday's appearance, with a 1.80 ERA with 22 strikeouts in his previous three starts (20 innings). He'll look to end a solid regular season on a high note in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home rematch with the Yankees next week.