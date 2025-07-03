Berrios did not factor into the decision in Wednesdays 11-9 win over the Yankees, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Berrios was cruising with an 8-0 lead through four innings before surrendering six runs and failing to escape the fifth. It was just the second time in 18 starts the 31-year-old hasn't completed at least five frames, though he's now allowed six earned runs in a game three times this season. He'll carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 92:37 K:BB across 106.1 innings into a favorable matchup with the White Sox next week.