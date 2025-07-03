Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Falters late in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios did not factor into the decision in Wednesdays 11-9 win over the Yankees, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Berrios was cruising with an 8-0 lead through four innings before surrendering six runs and failing to escape the fifth. It was just the second time in 18 starts the 31-year-old hasn't completed at least five frames, though he's now allowed six earned runs in a game three times this season. He'll carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 92:37 K:BB across 106.1 innings into a favorable matchup with the White Sox next week.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Fans eight in seven shutout innings•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Limits South Siders to one run•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Crushed by Phillies•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Shines with 6.2 scoreless frames•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Registers another quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Blanks A's for second win•