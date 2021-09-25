Berrios (12-9) took the loss against Minnesota on Friday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out to 10.

The right-hander was touched up for three runs in third inning, but he was otherwise dominant against his former team. Berrios racked up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season and induced 17 swings-and-misses while notching his sixth straight quality start. However, Toronto was able to offer only run of support, sending Berrios to his ninth loss of the campaign. He'll carry a solid 3.48 ERA and 197:45 K:BB into his next start, which is lined up to come at home against the Yankees next week.