Berrios (4-2) gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out a career-high 13 batters Saturday against the Twins. He picked up the win.

This was Berrios' best start of the season and one of the best starts of his career. It comes on the heels of him giving up six earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Angels, so it's possible fantasy managers benched him ahead of this start. He got eight whiffs with his curveball and another eight with his sinker, as both pitches got whiffs over 60% of the time in this one. Berrios averaged 94.3 mph with his fourseam fastball, up from 93.8 mph on the season. He lines up to face the Tigers in Detroit next weekend.