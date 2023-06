Berrios (8-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the A's, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander produced his fourth quality start in five June outings as he continues a resurgent campaign. Berrios has a 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 29.2 innings on the month, giving him plenty of momentum heading into his next start, which is likely to come at home next week against the Giants.