Berrios (3-4) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander was on the wrong end of the decision but still delivered his fourth quality start of the season, tossing 65 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting. Since coughing up eight runs to the Royals in his season debut, Berrios has posted a 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB through 47 innings as he tries to put his awful 2022 behind him. His next outing figures to be a tough test however, as he's set to pitch early next week during a series in Tampa Bay.