Berrios (4-3) earned the win Friday against the Red Sox, giving up no runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Berrios fanned at least eight Friday for the first time since May 29, and he's now up to 11 quality starts on the campaign. Seven of those efforts have come in his last eight outings, during which the veteran right-hander boasts a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB across these last 50 frames. Up next for Berrios is a scheduled home matchup versus a dangerous Yankees lineup.