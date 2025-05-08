Berrios allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out nine batters over six-plus innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

Berrios was a bit wild with a season-high five walks (though one was intentional) and a hit batsman, yet he also racked up 18 whiffs and a season-best nine punchouts. The veteran righty began the game with five scoreless frames, but he faltered late, allowing two of the final four batters he faced to hit a solo homer. Nonetheless, this was another strong start by Berrios, who picked up his second straight quality start and fourth such outing this season. Since giving up six runs against Baltimore in his season debut March 27, Berrios has been much better, posting a 3.02 ERA and 40:19 K:BB over 41.2 frames.