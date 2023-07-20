Berrios (8-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 2-0 to the Padres, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander delivered his 11th quality start of the season on 106 pitches while generating an impressive 34 called or swinging strikes, but the Toronto offense couldn't solve Yu Darvish and the San Diego bullpen. Berrios' nine strikeouts tied his season high, and since the beginning of June he's posted a 2.83 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB over 54 innings. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next outing, set for early next week on the road against the Dodgers.