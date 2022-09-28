Berrios (11-7) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings as the Blue Jays were downed 5-2 by the Yankees. He struck out seven.

The seven Ks were his highest total since he fanned nine Yankees on Aug. 18, but that was the only silver lining to Berrios' performance. The right-hander had a run of three straight quality starts to begin September but has stumbled since, giving up 11 runs in his last two outings, and his 5.37 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 166 innings on the year remain very disappointing considering he hadn't posted an ERA above 4.00 for a season since his 58.1-inning big-league debut in 2016.