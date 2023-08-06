Berrios (9-7) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings in a 5-4 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out six without walking a batter.

While he fell one out short of his 13th quality start of the season, Berrios did collect his first win since June 24. The right-hander pitched well in between the Ws, however, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB through 35.1 innings prior to Saturday's effort. He'll look to carry that momentum forward into his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against the Cubs.