Berrios (8-6) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings as the Blue Jays fell 5-0 to the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

He traded goose eggs with James Paxton through four innings, but Boston's bats got to Berrios beginning in the fifth while Toronto's offense never woke up. It's the first time since May 1 that the right-hander has served up multiple homers in a game, and in the 10 starts between those outings he posted a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB through 61 innings. Berrios lines up for one more start before the All-Star break, which is likely to come on the road next week against the White Sox.