Berrios did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and two walks over 5.1 innings during a 6-5 loss to Boston. He struck out four.

Berrios gave up three straight hits to start the game and found himself in an early 2-0 hole. The right-hander was able to settle down and got through the first with no more damage done and posted four scoreless frames before surrendering a solo shot to Jarren Duran and a two-run homer to Enmanuel Valdez in the sixth. Coming into the contest, Berrios had given up just 11 hits and three runs over his previous three starts (19 innings) and had a 18:2 K:BB during that stretch. However, his overall numbers have been marred by a couple of bad outings, as he currently holds a 5.29 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP over 34 innings.