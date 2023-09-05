Berrios did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings in a 6-5 win over the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Berrios blanked Oakland through his first four innings before giving up solo homers in the fifth and sixth. Still, it was an encouraging outing for the 29-year-old Berrios, who'd given up 10 runs over his previous two starts (12 innings). Overall, he's 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 153:47 K:BB across 28 starts (164 innings) this season. Berrios is currently scheduled for a home matchup with the Royals in his next outing.