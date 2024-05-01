Berrios (4-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out three.

Berrios was solid Tuesday, holding the Royals to two runs on a Michael Massey homer in the second inning, en route to a sixth quality start in seven outings this year. However, the 29-year-old Berrios was ultimately stuck with a second straight loss to Kansas City as the Blue Jays could only muster a lone run off Cole Ragans. Berrios lowered his ERA to an excellent 1.44 with a 1.01 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB through 43.2 innings this season. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, currently lined up for next week in Philadelphia.