Berrios (0-1) took the loss after giving up six runs on nine hits and two walks in five innings during Thursday's game against Baltimore. He struck out five.

The Orioles knocked around Berrios, who served up a solo homer to Adley Rutschman in the first inning, a three-run shot to Tyler O'Neill in the third frame and another solo shot to Cedric Mullins in the fourth. Berrios was sharp while logging a 2.18 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 20.2 innings in the Grapefruit League, and the veteran right-hander will look to get back on track in what appears to be a softer matchup in his next scheduled start Tuesday at home against the Nationals.