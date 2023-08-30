Berrios (9-10) took the loss Tuesday as the Blue Jays fell 5-4 to the Nationals, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander essentially made only two mistakes, but they resulted in a two-run homer by Carter Kieboom in the second inning and a three-run blast by Keibert Ruiz in the fifth. Berrios has served up multiple homers in three of his last four starts, a worrying trend as Toronto tries to claw its way back into the playoff picture, and he stumbles into the final month of the season having posted a 5.53 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 27.2 innings in August. Berrios will look to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come early next week in Oakland.