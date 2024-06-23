Berrios (6-6) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Guardians.

The Guardians aren't known for power, but they tagged Berrios with three home runs -- Bo Naylor, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan all took the right-hander deep. With seven homers allowed over his last four starts, Berrios' trouble with the long ball is becoming a concern. He's given up 14 runs across 22.2 innings in that span and now has a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB through 97 innings across 16 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home in a difficult matchup versus the Yankees.