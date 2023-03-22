Berrios struck out five over five-plus innings of one-run baseball in Wednesday's Grapefruit League start against the Orioles.

The only run allowed came on a solo homer off the bat to Terrin Vavra in the sixth. The right-hander scattered six hits and issued one free pass in the solid outing against the Baltimore lineup. Berrios disappointed in 2022 with a 5.23 ERA in his 172 innings over 32 starts, but the 28-year-old's previous success gives him a realistic chance to be a bounce back in the 2023 campaign.