Berrios (4-0) earned the win Saturday in San Diego after he struck out five and allowed five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings.

The veteran right-hander delivered his fifth straight quality start to begin the season and hasn't given up a run over his past three outings. Berrios has been one of the best pitchers in baseball early in 2024 and now has a 0.85 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across 31.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Royals on the road next week.