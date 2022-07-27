Berrios pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Berrios surrendered a solo home run to Dylan Carlson in the first inning before giving up two more runs in top of the third frame. The right-hander was later removed with two outs in the sixth inning after he allowed a second baserunner to reach. After surrendering 14 runs over 6.2 frames in his last two starts of June, Berrios has produced a 3.41 ERA with 36 strikeouts over 29 innings in five starts in July. The strong month has his season numbers down to a 5.20 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 100 punchouts over 107.1 frames in 20 outings.