Berrios (11-10) earned the win Friday, allowing five hits and zero walks over seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over Boston. He struck out eight.

This is the fourth time in 30 starts that Berrios has gone at least seven innings without allowing a run. After a rough August that saw him go 1-3 with a 5.53 ERA, Berrios has three consecutive quality starts in September with a 1.80 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 20 innings. He'll look to continue this momentum and remain a key cog in the Blue Jays' playoff push in his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place in New York during a mid-week showdown against the Yankees.