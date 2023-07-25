Berrios allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.
Berrios did alright from a damage-prevention standpoint, but he needed 94 pitches (52 strikes) to complete five frames. The right-hander has been sharp lately, having allowed just three runs over his previous 18.1 innings. This was the second start in a row that he's walked four. Berrios is at a 3.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 117:38 K:BB through 124.1 innings over 21 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels this weekend.
