Berrios (11-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over two innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out one.

Berrios surrendered a leadoff home run to Jonathan Aranda on just the second pitch he threw and it was mostly downhill from there. The right-hander would go on to allow two more runs in the inning, and another three runs in the second inning before being replaced in the third. It was Berrios' shortest outing since his season opener on April 8 in which he lasted just one-third of an inning, and it snapped a streak of three consecutive quality starts. He lines up to face the Yankees in his next start at home.