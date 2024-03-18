Berrios gave up four runs, but only one earned, on six hits over 4.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander's own error led to a three-run second inning for Philly, but Berrios shook it off and stuck around long enough to build up to 78 pitches (53 strikes). He's allowed only two earned runs in 13 innings this spring with a 9:2 K:BB, and the 29-year-old could get the Opening Day start for the Blue Jays with Kevin Gausman (shoulder) looking at a delayed start to his season.